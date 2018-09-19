Jack Black Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Weeks after "Weird Al" Yankovic was awarded his Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, another musically-inclined funny man got his star. Jack Black celebrated his latest accomplishment with a ceremony on Tuesday.

Jack Black cuddles his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/XvYnRw8nz6 pic.twitter.com/RmyzYsl5Aa — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2018

Friends, family, & stars like Bob Odenkirk & Tim Robbins were in attendance for the mostly-lighthearted ceremony. Black did get political towards the end of it where he closed with “Anyway, I love you all so much — except Donald Trump’s a piece of s***. Peace out. Love you.”

You can watch the full thing here:

Video of Jack Black - Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony - Live Stream