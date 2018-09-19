Jack Black Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

September 19, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Music

Weeks after "Weird Al" Yankovic was awarded his Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, another musically-inclined funny man got his star. Jack Black celebrated his latest accomplishment with a ceremony on Tuesday.

Friends, family, & stars like Bob Odenkirk & Tim Robbins were in attendance for the mostly-lighthearted ceremony. Black did get political towards the end of it where he closed with “Anyway, I love you all so much — except Donald Trump’s a piece of s***. Peace out. Love you.”

You can watch the full thing here:

Tags: 
Jack Black
Donald Trump
Walk Of Fame