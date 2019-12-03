Jack Black And Jack White's Collaboration Is Here

Earlier this year Jack Black & Kyle Gass stopped by Jack White's Third Man Studios in Nashville to record a special Tenacious D track and make Jack Gray a thing for the first time. Now, "Don't Blow It, Kage" is here and you can listen below:

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE

Throughout the two-minute jam Jack Black playfully chastises his bandmate, Kyle (aka Kage) telling him that they better not blow it because Jack White invited them to party and rock out. After Kage doesn't deliver Jack White actually lauds the guitarist for his solo and asks if he wants to start a band with him and leave Jack Black behind. Here's the behind-the-scenes on the comedy track:

Video of Jack Gray