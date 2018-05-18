Jägermeister Unveils Their First Premium Version

May 18, 2018
Jägermeister has unveiled their first 'super premium' version in the form of Jägermeister Manifest. This new version adds herbs, botanicals, blossoms, roots, and fruits to the recipe.

The 15-month barrel-aged version is a premium herbal liquer that can be served as an aperitif or digestif, as well as used in cocktails.

You can currently find it in select shops for about $60 a bottle. 

