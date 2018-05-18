Jägermeister Unveils Their First Premium Version
Jägermeister has unveiled their first 'super premium' version in the form of Jägermeister Manifest. This new version adds herbs, botanicals, blossoms, roots, and fruits to the recipe.
#jaegermeister Manifest / more botanicals, more macerates, 15-month barrel aged wheat distillate blended in. Its Jaeger but definitely fancy! With @retromannyc #jaegermeistermanifest #jägermeistermanifest #jagermeistermanifest
The 15-month barrel-aged version is a premium herbal liquer that can be served as an aperitif or digestif, as well as used in cocktails.
Tasting @JAGERMEISTER_ ‘s new Manifest expression - different distillate, more botanicals, higher proof, etc. I mock Jager as much as the next booze snob, but it really is pretty good. #JagermeisterManifest #liqueur pic.twitter.com/uNEmc8j86F— Tony Sachs (@RetroManNYC) May 17, 2018
You can currently find it in select shops for about $60 a bottle.