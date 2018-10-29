It's Time To Turn Back The Clocks 1 Hour This Weekend As Daylight Savings Time Ends

October 29, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Wenani | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
News

Are you ready? Daylight savings times come to an end this Sunday morning November 4th at 2 AM when we set the clocks back an hour.

That means an extra hour of sleep, or extra hour of partying, however it is you want to enjoy it just be prepared for Monday & don't show up to work, or school an hour early.

Daylight savings time will be back starting March 10, 2019.

Tags: 
Daylight Savings Time
California