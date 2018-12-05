It Cost Netflix $100 Million To Keep 'Friends' On Their Service

Per The New York Times the price it cost for streaming service Netflix to retain 'Friends' is $100 million - and that's just to keep it for 2019.

Like Netflix, I will be spending $100 million next year to make sure I don’t lose friends — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 5, 2018

The show's fans freaked out earlier this week when it looked as if the show was leaving the service on January 1, 2019 & they let Netflix know in droves that they'd be canceling their account if 'Friends' was taken off.

Streaming services are feeling the pressure from the upcoming Disney+ & the price of keeping content like 'Friends' will continue to go up.

