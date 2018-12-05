It Cost Netflix $100 Million To Keep 'Friends' On Their Service

December 5, 2018
Per The New York Times the price it cost for streaming service Netflix to retain 'Friends' is $100 million - and that's just to keep it for 2019.

The show's fans freaked out earlier this week when it looked as if the show was leaving the service on January 1, 2019 & they let Netflix know in droves that they'd be canceling their account if 'Friends' was taken off.

Streaming services are feeling the pressure from the upcoming Disney+ & the price of keeping content like 'Friends' will continue to go up. 

For more on the future of 'Friends' head to Consequence of Sound.

