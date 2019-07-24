'IT: Chapter Two' Will Come To Life In Southern California With Derry Canal Festival And Funhouse

In 2017 the Neibolt House popped up in Hollywood to prepare people for the 'IT' remake. Now the Derry Canal Festival and Funhouse is set to bring a terrifying experience to the corner of Hollywood Blvd. & Vine St. from August 15th - September 8th from 2 PM - 11 PM each day.

‘IT: Chapter Two’ Experience “The Derry Canal Days Festival & Funhouse” Coming to Hollywood https://t.co/6EO2ZWf581 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) July 23, 2019

To get you ready for 'IT: Chapter Two' the attraction promises a 40-minute spine-tingling experience complete with 10 immersive & terrifying interactive spaces that will put you in the world of the film.

The last event was very popular & reservations for this one open on July 31st. if you don't snag a reservation there will be a stand-by line each day.

The free event is 18+, but 17 year olds can be admitted if they come with a parent.

'IT: Chapter Two' hits theaters on September 5th & for more info you can head here.