Inventory Of Available Homes Rises By 96% In San Francisco In 2020

There are A LOT more homes available in San Francisco than there were a year ago according to Zillow's Suburban market report. In fact there's a staggering 96% year over year inventory increase while home prices are down nearly 5% from 2019.

The 2020 San Francisco exodus is real, and historic, report shows https://t.co/xpPY3ie0Vr pic.twitter.com/k2PLTq4UAt — SFGATE (@SFGate) August 14, 2020

San Francisco did have unusually low inventory levels compared to the likes of New York, Boston, Seattle & Los Angeles among other cities, so that's one part of it. Also, the ongoing pandemic has lead many who can now work remotely to be able to move to cheaper areas.

San Jose has not seen a similar exodus, which emphasizes that SF's smaller density and lack of family households is also playing a role in the inventory increase.

