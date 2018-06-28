Scoopzilla Ice Cream Bringing Inventive Flavors To New San Jose Store
Scoopzilla is a Bay Area-based ice cream company that has existed since 2013, but their first legit location hasn't opened until now. Saturday June 30 marks the grand opening for their San Jose store at 1600 Saratoga Ave. (at Westgate Center).
HENCHATTA -- --If you ain't up for it then you're down for it. Zilla Style Toppings -- ✨ Cinnamon Powder -- Cornflake Crunch -- Whipped Cream
Fron the looks of things you can get their inventive in cones, or cups & they also appear to do rolled ice cream.
Some of the flavors made in their signature Zilla style are as follows:
- Henchatta (Hennessey & Horchata flavor)
- Lychee
- Mango Sticky Rice
- Breakfast of Champions (maple syrup + toasted corn flakes)
- Earl Grey
- Genmatcha (green tea with toasted brown rice & matcha)
- Vietnamese Coffee
- Strawberry Basil Sorbet
& more.
VIETNAMESE COFFEE ☕ --One scoop reduces a latte problems. Zilla Style Toppings -- -- Nutmeg Powder -- Lemon Peel Zest -- Condensed Milk Drizzle -- Shortbread Cookie
It looks like they'll be open from 11 AM - 9 PM daily.

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS -- Zilla Style Toppings -- -- Cornflake Crunch -- Honey Drizzle -- Candied Bacon -- Banana Slices