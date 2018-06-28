Scoopzilla Ice Cream Bringing Inventive Flavors To New San Jose Store

Scoopzilla is a Bay Area-based ice cream company that has existed since 2013, but their first legit location hasn't opened until now. Saturday June 30 marks the grand opening for their San Jose store at 1600 Saratoga Ave. (at Westgate Center).

Fron the looks of things you can get their inventive in cones, or cups & they also appear to do rolled ice cream.

Some of the flavors made in their signature Zilla style are as follows:

Henchatta (Hennessey & Horchata flavor)

Lychee

Mango Sticky Rice

Breakfast of Champions (maple syrup + toasted corn flakes)

Earl Grey

Genmatcha (green tea with toasted brown rice & matcha)

Vietnamese Coffee

Strawberry Basil Sorbet

& more.

It looks like they'll be open from 11 AM - 9 PM daily.

Follow them on Instagram for more.