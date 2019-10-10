Interview: Phem Chats It Up With Dallas

October 10, 2019
Dallas
Phem With Dallas
Phem dropped by to chat with D​allas about becoming a solo artist, her collaborations, the significance of rabbits in her life & what's what we can expect as far as new music goes.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW, HERE:


WATCH PHEM’S VIDEO FOR 'BLINDERS'


 

