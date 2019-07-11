Interview: Kristy & Hannie of the Golden State Warriors Dance Team
July 11, 2019
Kristy and Hannie of the Golden State Warriors Dance Team stopped by to talk to Dallas about the preliminary auditions to join the team this Saturday, July 13th at the Rakuten Performance Center in Oakland.
They also talked about the new Warriors Dance Team Blue Crew - the team's first male dance team, which will host auditions in August.
