Interview: Finneas With Dallas
October 15, 2019
Before kicking off his first (and completely SOLD OUT) headlining tour, FINNEAS stopped by ALT 105.3 to chat with Dallas about writing for himself versus writing for his sister, Billie Eilish. They also chatted about meeting Robert Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Thom Yorke, Plus, Finneas reminisces about what made Vine so great.
