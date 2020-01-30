Interview: DK Talks With Comedian And Kansas City Native Chris Porter Ahead Of Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City native Chris Porter stops by the studio to talk with DK about all things Super Bowl: SF vs KC

Some good laughs and friendly competition between rivals:

- DK talks about her connection to the Kansas City Chiefs and how her journey led her to root for the 49ers in this weekend's SB match-up.

- 1942 Don Julio will be the drink of choice for the big game.

- FIND OUT WHO? -- Marcus Allen, Joe Montana, Neil Smith, Tony Gonzalez... one is an all-time favorite, and one is a dismissive d-bag.​

- DK and CHRIS attempt to make a bet on who wins the Super Bowl, but things took a hilarious turn.

- The debate on Watching Football on TV vs. Watching a game LIVE in-person?

THANK YOU Chris for your energy and we look forward to your return!

chrisportercomedy.com

grab you tickets to Chris Porter

www.punchlinecomedyclub.com