Interview: Allan Rayman With Dallas

June 21, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Allan Rayman
Interviews
Music

The notable mysterious singer/songwriter Allan Rayman dropped by to chat with Dallas before his show at the August Hall in San Francisco.

They talked about the end of the "Harry Hard-On" era and the beginning of the "CHRISTIAN" era. Working with producer Alex Da Kid, the state of modern Holywood, and more.

 

Allan Rayman