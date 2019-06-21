Interview: Allan Rayman With Dallas
June 21, 2019
The notable mysterious singer/songwriter Allan Rayman dropped by to chat with Dallas before his show at the August Hall in San Francisco.
They talked about the end of the "Harry Hard-On" era and the beginning of the "CHRISTIAN" era. Working with producer Alex Da Kid, the state of modern Holywood, and more.
