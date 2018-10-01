The Internet Once Again Tells Billie Joe Armstrong To Wake Up On October 1st

In what has become a yearly tradition, music fans have taken it upon themselves to tell Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong to wake up now that September has ended. Of course, a reference to the band's hit 'Wake Me Up When September Ends'.

His latest Instagram post features people stopping by to say "wake up, Billie" & passionate Green Day fans explaining the meaning behind the song to them.

New ads for the playlist A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Sep 28, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Armstrong addressed the tradition last year telling people to "have fun" & "get a life" at the same time:

A new song called "Shut the fuck up when October comes" pic.twitter.com/63jCfuJOoS — Green Day Fans (@gdayfans) September 1, 2017

The song is about Armstrong losing his father to cancer on the first day of September in 1982 when he was only 10 years old. So, it's not really a joking matter, but don't expect people to stop trolling his social media accounts every year on October 1st.