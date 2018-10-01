The Internet Once Again Tells Billie Joe Armstrong To Wake Up On October 1st

October 1, 2018
In what has become a yearly tradition, music fans have taken it upon themselves to tell Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong to wake up now that September has ended. Of course, a reference to the band's hit 'Wake Me Up When September Ends'.

His latest Instagram post features people stopping by to say "wake up, Billie" & passionate Green Day fans explaining the meaning behind the song to them.

Armstrong addressed the tradition last year telling people to "have fun" & "get a life" at the same time:

The song is about Armstrong losing his father to cancer on the first day of September in 1982 when he was only 10 years old. So, it's not really a joking matter, but don't expect people to stop trolling his social media accounts every year on October 1st.

 

