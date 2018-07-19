Inflatable Trump Chicken To Float Around The Bay This Sunday

The Bay Area's 33-foot tall Trump Chicken is once again ready to set sail around the Bay Area this Sunday. It'll travel from Crissy Field to Alcataraz to the Ferry Building to McCovey Cove so there will be plenty of spots to get a glimpse of it out on the water.

The folks over at TrumpChicken felt after this week it was a good time to set sail once again. To keep the Trump Chicken afloat they also ask for donations in order to rent the boats on their GoFundMe here.

Expect it to be sailing between 11:30 AM - 3 PM on Sunday.