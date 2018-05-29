The Infinity Room To Debut At The Exploratorium In June
Making its way to San Francisco's Exploratorium from Thursday June 14 to Sunday July 15 is a new attraction that might fill up your Instagram feed - the Inifnity Room.
Dear friends, Infinity Room is coming to @exploratorium ! We will be extending our research on Temporary Immersive Environment Experiments by using light/data as a material in an architectural space making invisible spaces more visible! @kiankhiaban @createsla The Exploratorium was the brainchild of Frank Oppenheimer. At various times, Frank was a professor, a high school teacher, a cattle rancher, and an experimental physicist. While teaching at a university, Frank developed a “library of experiments” that enabled his students to explore scientific phenomena at their own pace, following their own curiosity. Alarmed by the public’s lack of understanding of science and technology, Frank used this model to create the Exploratorium, believing that visitors could learn about natural phenomena and also gain confidence in their ability to understand the world around them. This was a groundbreaking idea for a science museum in 1969 when the Exploratorium opened. And the rest is history.
The Infinity Room is part of the Exploratorium's Lightplay: Festival of Light where the museum curates exhibits that explore light.
This specific display comes from artist Refik Anadol and previously made an appearance in Austin, TX as part of SXSW 2017.
