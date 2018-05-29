The Infinity Room To Debut At The Exploratorium In June

Making its way to San Francisco's Exploratorium from Thursday June 14 to Sunday July 15 is a new attraction that might fill up your Instagram feed - the Inifnity Room.

The Infinity Room is part of the Exploratorium's Lightplay: Festival of Light where the museum curates exhibits that explore light.

This specific display comes from artist Refik Anadol and previously made an appearance in Austin, TX as part of SXSW 2017.

#sxsw2017 A post shared by Refik Anadol (@refikanadol) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:18am PST

For more info on how to check out the installation head to Exploratorium.edu.