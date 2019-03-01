'The Industrial Tity': South San Francisco's Iconic Sign Vandalized By Pranksters
March 1, 2019
When the sun rose Friday morning the iconic South San Francisco sign on the slope of San Bruno Mountain looked slightly different. 'The Industrial City' had been amended to read 'The Industrial Tity'.
The sign has been on the hill since 1923 and is recognized as a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
It's unclear if the sign has been fixed, but those pranksters have created some laughs this Friday.