Indoor Dining Could Resume In San Francisco In October

September 18, 2020
As restaurants around San Francisco and the Bay Area continue to feel the financial pain of operating during the pandemic, San Francisco mayor London Breed announced that indoor dining could return in the city at limited capacities (25%) in October.

Mayor Breed says this will occur once the state adjusts the City's risk level to moderate, or orange and that opening restaurants for indoor service "can provide another small measure of relief while still protecting public health."

Once given the green light restaurants will still need to be OK'd to operate indoors by the city as they need to show that they can comply with the minimum safety standards.

Gyms, salons, and places of worship reopened this week and museums will open next week in San Francisco.

