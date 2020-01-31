Incubus Reveal New Single And Cosmic Video For "Our Love"

Last year while Incubus celebrated 20 years of 'Make Yourself' with an anniversary tour they also dropped a new song called "Into The Summer". Now the band has unveiled their latest single & first track of 2020. Check out the video for "Our Love".

Video of Incubus - Our Love (Official Video)

Guitarist Mike Einziger told RADIO.COM Incubus has been writing and recording songs for a new album in between tour dates last year.

“We wanted to have kind of a collection of songs ready before we start diving into rehearsals for the upcoming Make Yourself tour,” Einziger said. “We have several new songs that are finished, and we’re working on visuals for them now, and we’re going to start releasing singles pretty soon.”

Incubus are just getting started on what will be a big year for the band.