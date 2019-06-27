Incubus Celebrate 20 Years Of 'Make Yourself' With "Drive" Performance On Colbert

(By Bob Diehl - Radio.com)

Incubus is reemerging to celebrate the album that put them on the map. The alt rock band from Southern California performed their classic “Drive” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The opening strums on acoustic guitar immediately took viewers of a certain age straight back to 1999 when Incubus released Make Yourself. The band’s third studio album also included the singles “Pardon Me” and “Stellar.”

Related: Incubus is Working on New Music

Incubus is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Make Yourself with a fall tour. It begins September 13th in Denver and runs through December 7th in Myrtle Beach. The tour will hit San Francisco for a pair of shows at the Masonic on September 24th & 25th. Get your tickets here.