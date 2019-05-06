Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Show In SF This September

Incubus have announced a special show at The Masonic in San Francisco on Tuesday September 24th where they will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakout album 'Make Yourself'.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @IncubusBand is bringing the 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond Tour with special guests Dub Trio to The Masonic on September 24th! Presales start 5/9 at 10AM PST. Get more info at https://t.co/U8x4xFJwtN. pic.twitter.com/xxjqmxXgrd — The Masonic (@sfmasonic) May 6, 2019

The band's 1999 album 'Make Yourself' features hits like "Pardon Me," "Drive," & "Stellar". The band will play the album in its entirety and more of their classics & beyond.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 10th at 10AM here.