Incubus And 311 Announce Concord Pavilion Show This July

February 4, 2020
Incubus / 311

Bay Area News
Music

Incubus and 311 are hitting the road together this summer and that will include a stop in the Bay Area at the Concord Pavilion on Friday night July 17th!

Badflower will open the show and tickets go on sale Friday February 7th at 10AM at Livenation.com.

Incubus just unveiled their latest single, "Our Love" this past Friday, which you can check out here:

Incubus
311
Badflower