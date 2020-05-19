Incubus And 311 Cancel Summer Tour Including Concord Pavilion Date

Inucbus & 311 announced that their 2020 summer tour has been canceled. Incubus posted a statement saying the safety of their fans, crew and venue staff is the priority and ticket holders can get refunds for all dates including the Concord Pavilion date previously set for July 17th at livenation.com/refund.

311 added that due to the uncertainty of the times rescheduled dates are not being announced, but the band hopes to be able to play shows again soon.

This summer tour was set to mark 20 years since the two bands last toured together.