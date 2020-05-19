Incubus And 311 Cancel Summer Tour Including Concord Pavilion Date
The tour has been canceled due to the Coronavirus
Inucbus & 311 announced that their 2020 summer tour has been canceled. Incubus posted a statement saying the safety of their fans, crew and venue staff is the priority and ticket holders can get refunds for all dates including the Concord Pavilion date previously set for July 17th at livenation.com/refund.
We regret to announce that our 2020 US Summer Tour w/ 311 and Badflower is officially being cancelled. As much as we want to see everyone this Summer, we need to put the safety of our fans, crew and venue staff, first. Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options and if you’d like more info, make sure to visit www.livenation.com/refund or contact your original point of purchase. We love you all, stay safe out there and we’ll see you as soon as we can get back on the road! ❤️
311 added that due to the uncertainty of the times rescheduled dates are not being announced, but the band hopes to be able to play shows again soon.
This summer tour was set to mark 20 years since the two bands last toured together.