Incubus Add Second 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Show In San Francisco
Earlier this week Incubus announced that they were bringing their 20 Years of 'Make Yourself' And Beyond tour to San Francisco for a show at The Masonic on Tuesday September 24th and by popular demand the band has added an additional date at The Masonic on Wednesday September 25th.
Due to demand - 2nd show added for @IncubusBand: 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond Tour with special guest Dub Trio on September 25th! Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10AM at https://t.co/U8x4xFJwtN. pic.twitter.com/esv2GCDoBg— The Masonic (@sfmasonic) May 9, 2019
The band will play their 1999 album 'Make Yourself' in its entirety, which includes the hits "Pardon Me," "Drive," & "Stellar" as well as other material.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 AM on Friday May 10th. Go here for tickets to 9/24 & here for tickets to 9/25.