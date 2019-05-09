Incubus Add Second 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Show In San Francisco

Earlier this week Incubus announced that they were bringing their 20 Years of 'Make Yourself' And Beyond tour to San Francisco for a show at The Masonic on Tuesday September 24th and by popular demand the band has added an additional date at The Masonic on Wednesday September 25th.

The band will play their 1999 album 'Make Yourself' in its entirety, which includes the hits "Pardon Me," "Drive," & "Stellar" as well as other material.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 AM on Friday May 10th. Go here for tickets to 9/24 & here for tickets to 9/25.

