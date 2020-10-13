Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to the U.S. for the first time in 2021
It'll be coming to Indianapolis in June 2021
After years of exhibitions in Europe, Asia & Australia, immersive Van Gogh experience, The Lume, is coming to the U.S. in the summer of 2021 with The Lume Indianapolis. It's a 30,000 sq. ft. floor-to-ceiling exhibit showcasing the artist's most famous works.
Grande Experiences is honoured to partner with The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields to launch THE LUME into North America in June 2021. THE LUME Indianapolis will sweep guests off their feet and into the art itself by weaving imagery from 150 state-of-the-art projectors onto a tapestry of surfaces, synchronised with a stirring symphony of music and aromas that seamlessly and magically amplifies the beauty and wonder of masterpieces to unprecedented proportions.
Two-dimensional works will be transformed into 3-D ones that visitors can walk through as the immersive experience serves as a tour through the stages of Van Gogh's most famous and even lesser-known works.
The exhibit will debut in June 2021 at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields and you can get more info here.
THE LUME Melbourne listed by Newsweek as one of the most interesting immersive art experiences in the world. Australia's first digital art gallery is set to open in 2021 and promises to be a new cultural highlight.