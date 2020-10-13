Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to the U.S. for the first time in 2021

After years of exhibitions in Europe, Asia & Australia, immersive Van Gogh experience, The Lume, is coming to the U.S. in the summer of 2021 with The Lume Indianapolis. It's a 30,000 sq. ft. floor-to-ceiling exhibit showcasing the artist's most famous works.

Two-dimensional works will be transformed into 3-D ones that visitors can walk through as the immersive experience serves as a tour through the stages of Van Gogh's most famous and even lesser-known works.

The exhibit will debut in June 2021 at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields and you can get more info here.