Immersive Stephen Curry VR Experience Popping Up In Oakland Tomorrow

During Tuesday's Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland there will be a special pop-up from Under Armour for fans to experience.

_the_takeover is complete >> /Rings:3 //Status:VERIFIED



Enter the OS and experience the journey in full 360° VR - visit our pop-up in Oakland or watch on YouTube https://t.co/4LupoO8A1V. Powered by @SamsungUS VR. #WiredDifferent pic.twitter.com/i3ATy5sOvF — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) June 11, 2018

The Steph VR 360° VR experience will be found at 1500 Broadway & will bring the NBA Finals victory to life with a fusion of art, music, & technology.

Photo by Dallas Osborn

The pop-up also has exclusive merchandise, including the new Curry 5 colorways, Championship t-shirts and unique fan experiences.

