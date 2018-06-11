Immersive Stephen Curry VR Experience Popping Up In Oakland Tomorrow

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

Sports

During Tuesday's Warriors Championship Parade in downtown Oakland there will be a special pop-up from Under Armour for fans to experience.

The Steph VR 360° VR experience will be found at 1500 Broadway & will bring the NBA Finals victory to life with a fusion of art, music, & technology.

The pop-up also has exclusive merchandise, including the new Curry 5 colorways, Championship t-shirts and unique fan experiences.

For more, visit VR Scout.

 

Stephen Curry
Oakland