Immersive Pumpkin Nights Experience Comes To The Bay Area In October

A 40-foot long pumpkin dragon, a 9-foot tall Jack-O-Lantern named Jack-O-Lynn, the Forbidden Pumpkin City and more. Pumpkin Nights will hit several cities across the country this fall and one of those is right here in the Bay Area. It'll come to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa from October 10 - November 3.

More than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins real and synthetic pumpkins will takeover the fairgrounds and there will also be a pumpkin fire show, outdoor movie screenings and more at the Santa Rosa stop.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors & $16 for kids (4-12). Kids under 3 are free. For tickets you can head to pumpkinnights.com.