Immersive Candy Museum Candytopia Extends Its Stay In San Francisco

Candytopia and its marshmallow pool are sticking around San Francisco through at least early next year, they announced on Wednesday.

The candy museum at 767 Market St. opened in San Francisco back in September with an original stay expected until November 30th. Tickets are now on sale for dates between Dec. 1 - Jan. 6, 2019.

Tickets are $34 for adults and $26 for kids (4-12). You can grab yours here.