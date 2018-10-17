Immersive Candy Museum Candytopia Extends Its Stay In San Francisco
Candytopia and its marshmallow pool are sticking around San Francisco through at least early next year, they announced on Wednesday.
San Francisco, we're coming for ya! We're extending thru Jan 6!! Be sure to sign up for our email list for special pre-release access to tickets. Regular sale for tickets begins at 12 noon TOMORROW. Click the link in our bio to sign up!! __________ #candytopia #candy #candyart #art #sanfrancisco #sf #museum #thecity --: @all3y3s0nu
The candy museum at 767 Market St. opened in San Francisco back in September with an original stay expected until November 30th. Tickets are now on sale for dates between Dec. 1 - Jan. 6, 2019.
San Francisco, tickets are on sale NOW for our extension thru Jan 6!! --Get yours quick, because where else can you lay in a giant pool of marshmallows? --Link in bio!! __________ #candytopia #marshmallows #candy #iwantcandy #sf #sanfrancisco #We--Candytopians --: @loveyourlife_claudia
Tickets are $34 for adults and $26 for kids (4-12). You can grab yours here.