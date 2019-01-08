Immersive Art Experience LMNL Now Open In San Francisco

In late December a new, immersive exhibit opened in downtown San Francisco at onedome (1025 Market St.) It's called LMNL & it's where you can make your way through 14 rooms that focus on the human connection to art.

It's an hour-plus, open-flow experience for all ages and tickets are $33 for adults, $25 for students (with ID), $22 for teens (age 12–18), and $11 for children (age 3–11). You can get yours here.

LMNL joins onedome's 21st century museum, the Unreal Garden.