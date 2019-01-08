Immersive Art Experience LMNL Now Open In San Francisco
In late December a new, immersive exhibit opened in downtown San Francisco at onedome (1025 Market St.) It's called LMNL & it's where you can make your way through 14 rooms that focus on the human connection to art.
At Onedome, we invite you to gently stretch past your comfort zone and embrace your new levels of awesomeness. #LMNL @daveandgabe
It's an hour-plus, open-flow experience for all ages and tickets are $33 for adults, $25 for students (with ID), $22 for teens (age 12–18), and $11 for children (age 3–11). You can get yours here.
Worlds spin. Patterns whirl. Minds shift. Enjoy "Projection" by @hybycozo at #LMNL San Francisco.
LMNL joins onedome's 21st century museum, the Unreal Garden.
How did a birthday present for his niece inspire the work of @JohnParkArt at The Unreal Garden? See this full interview at https://t.co/63I8gNhuwh#TheUnrealGarden pic.twitter.com/dS2R7tIWRf— Onedome Global (@OnedomeGlobal) January 7, 2019