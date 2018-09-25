Immersive 21+ Haunted Attraction To Take Over The SF Mint In October

The San Francisco Mint building is about to be taken over by a group called Into The Dark who are bringing the Terror Vault to the City from October 10 - November 3.

It's 21+, tickets are $60 and that gets you access to the fully theatrical, immersive, haunted attraction. It has a complete storyline combining elements of theater, special effects, haunted mazes, and escape rooms. Also, the pop-up Bullion Bar.

Order a Zombie Puss and other creepy cocktails from SF’s upcoming haunted house on steroids https://t.co/sPvJI7rCJa pic.twitter.com/aoVdmS8Lwd — Eater SF (@eatersf) September 25, 2018

For tickets and more head to intothedarksf.com.