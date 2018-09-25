Immersive 21+ Haunted Attraction To Take Over The SF Mint In October
The San Francisco Mint building is about to be taken over by a group called Into The Dark who are bringing the Terror Vault to the City from October 10 - November 3.
Plan your tour of the TERROR VAULT @intothedarksf at The San Francisco Mint today! Limited spots available at intothedarksf.com Oct. 10 - Nov. 3. When you attend San Francisco's newest haunted attraction you'll be asked a very important question- will you OPT IN for interactivity and get the adrenaline rush of a more intense experience? Or do you want to be a passive participant and watch the action happen around you? If you choose to be interactive and OPT IN you'll receive a red neon necklace to wear so that our cast & crew know you're interactive. Those who dare to OPT IN for interactivity should be prepared to be shocked, thrilled, and amazed- you could be touched, become part of the show, pulled away from your group and isolated, written on, asked to eat something, climb or crawl. If you are someone who likes to "choose your own adventure", we recommend you OPT IN. If you are easily terrified, maybe not. Either way- prepare for terror!
It's 21+, tickets are $60 and that gets you access to the fully theatrical, immersive, haunted attraction. It has a complete storyline combining elements of theater, special effects, haunted mazes, and escape rooms. Also, the pop-up Bullion Bar.
Order a Zombie Puss and other creepy cocktails from SF’s upcoming haunted house on steroids https://t.co/sPvJI7rCJa pic.twitter.com/aoVdmS8Lwd— Eater SF (@eatersf) September 25, 2018
For tickets and more head to intothedarksf.com.