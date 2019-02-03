Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive" Hits Rare Milestone For Rock Song - One Billion YouTube Views

Imagine Dragons have accomplished something rare when it comes to a music video for a rock song: they've hit one billion YouTube views for their hit "Radioactive".

How rare is it for a rock video to hit one billion views? Guns N Roses were the first to do it when their video for "November Rain" eclipsed one billion views in 2018. The video for Linkin Park's "Numb" also hit the milestone last year.

For reference, some of the biggest rock songs ever are yet to reach one billion views as of this writing:

Queen - "Bohemian Rhapsody" (831 million views)

Guns N Roses - "Sweet Child O' Mine" (856 million views)

Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit" (854 Million views)

The Cranberries - "Zombie" (848 million views)

a-ha - "Take On Me" (826 million views)

Linkin Park - "In The End" (716 million views)

No Doubt - "Don't Speak" (638 million views)

R.E.M. - "Losing My Religion" (533 million views)

Pink Floyd - "Another Brick In The Wall" (386 million views)

Metallica - "Enter Sandman" (308 million views)

Meanwhile, YouTube's most viewed music videos ever are: