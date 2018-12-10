Imagine Dragons To Play Free Concert On Treasure Island For College Football Championship Halftime Show

Imagine Dragons & Interscope Records announced that the band will be performing the half time show for this year's College Football Championship game. The game itself will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara the night of January 7th, but the concert will be held on Treasure Island and featured during the telecast.

While the concert is free - it will require a pass to enter and details are still coming on how fans can get those.

Fans at the game will get a half time performance from each of the competing school's bands.

The game & concert on January 7th will be a culmination of a weekend of events that will also feature free concerts in downtown San Jose from Alessia Cara, Logic, OneRepublic, Leon Bridges, Ellie Goulding & more. For details on those head here.

We'll let you know how to get into the Imagine Dragons performance once that info becomes public, for more head here.