Imagine Dragons Earn Billboard's Top 3 Rock Songs Of The Decade

This decade was a good one for Imagine Dragons. In the summer of 2010 they made their Bay Area debut opening for Hey Champ at the tiny 300 Ritch club for a Popscene show. At the end of 2019 they can claim that they had the top three rock songs of the last ten years.

The Decade on the @billboardcharts: @Imaginedragons' #Believer is the No. 1 rock song & @twentyonepilots' #Blurryface is the top rock album



See who has the top 5 rock songs and albums of the 2010s below https://t.co/DiXtP9lWW8 — billboard (@billboard) November 14, 2019

Here's how Billboard's end of the decade rock songs chart shaped up:

Imagine Dragons - "Believer" Imagine Dragons - "Thunder" Imagine Dragons - "Radioactive" Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes" The Lumineers - "Ho Hey"

Billboard came up with the rankings by encompassing 30 charts from the 2010s that cover streaming, radio airplay & sales.

