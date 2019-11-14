Imagine Dragons Earn Billboard's Top 3 Rock Songs Of The Decade

November 14, 2019
This decade was a good one for Imagine Dragons. In the summer of 2010 they made their Bay Area debut opening for Hey Champ at the tiny 300 Ritch club for a Popscene show. At the end of 2019 they can claim that they had the top three rock songs of the last ten years.

Here's how Billboard's end of the decade rock songs chart shaped up:

  1. Imagine Dragons - "Believer"
  2. Imagine Dragons - "Thunder"
  3. Imagine Dragons - "Radioactive"
  4. Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes"
  5. The Lumineers - "Ho Hey"

Billboard came up with the rankings by encompassing 30 charts from the 2010s that cover streaming, radio airplay & sales.

For more head to Billboard.

