Illenium To Play Chase Center This December

Fresh off of a headlining set at Audiotistic Bay Area producer and San Francisco native Illenium has announced a headlining show at San Francisco's new Chase Center on Saturday December 14th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday July 19th at 10 AM PST here.