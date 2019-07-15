Illenium To Play Chase Center This December

July 15, 2019
Fresh off of a headlining set at Audiotistic Bay Area producer and San Francisco native Illenium has announced a headlining show at San Francisco's new Chase Center on Saturday December 14th.

Tickets will go on sale Friday July 19th at 10 AM PST here.

Illenium
Chase Center