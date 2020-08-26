Iliza Shlesinger Announces Drive-In Comedy Show At The Alameda County Fairgrounds

In the wake of the fair being canceled this year the Alameda County Fairgrounds has hosted drive-in movies, concerts, raves & now a drive-in comedy show is coming with Iliza Shlesinger on Friday night October 23rd.

Iliza's Comedy Tailgate Tour is presented by Monster Energy and you'll be able to drive up and listen to the set over the radio in your car.

Some more info: This is a safety-first event. All County Orders will be strictly enforced. Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times when not eating or drinking. Social distancing mandatory while outside your vehicle, including while in line for the restroom or concessions. Event staff and county sheriffs will be actively monitoring to ensure all attendees are following federal, state, and local guidelines for proper COVID-19 safety precautions. Any attendees found acting in an unsafe manner will be ejected from the event, along with all other passengers in their vehicle. No refunds will be given for anyone removed from the event for unsafe behavior.

Tickets start at $175 per car (max 6 people per car) and general on sale begins Friday August 28th at 10AM PST, or you can access the pre-sale with code ILIZA here. There's also a $100 socially distant meet & greet being offered.

Full info here.