IHOP's Free Pancake Day Returns In March

IHOP is bringing back their Free Pancakes Day on Tuesday March 12th from 7 AM - 7 PM. That means you can one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes (three pancakes) while IHOP encourages customers to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Their goal is to raise $4 million this year.

IHOP will also have OREO pancakes available that day after 6-year old Broady Simoncini as the IHOP Kid Chef Champion won their yearly competition that invites kids to come up with new pancake ideas. $1 from every order of those pancakes also goes towards their Free Pancakes Day charitable partners.

Go get yourself some free pancakes on March 12th!