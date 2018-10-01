IHOP Serving Up Pancake-Flavored Beer Called IHOPS

By Scott T. Sterling (KROQ.com/Radio.com)

Remember that whole recent fiasco when IHOP turned into IHOB and was suddenly all about burgers for like a week?

Welp, our pancake-flipping friends are at it again. This time, they come with a peace offering in the form of (wait for it) PUMPKIN PANCAKE BEER.

Video of IHOP Create Pumpkin-Pancake Beer Infused with Actual Batter

That’s right, friends. As if pumpkin spice taking over every single aspect of your life for the months of October, now delicious pumpkin pancakes have been turned into a tasty libation. Even the moniker works this time: IHOPS.

Getting your hands on a bottle of the brew that’s a result of an IHOP partnership with Keegan Ales will be tricky, however. The limited-edition beer will be available at select bars and festivals across the New York tri-state area the months of September and October. It will not, however, be sold in IHOP restaurants.

As for the taste? IHOP Pumpkin Pancake Stout allegedly blends the breakfast brand’s signature buttermilk pancake batter mix with ingredients from its fall menu into a stout, according to the restaurant chain.

“Every year, our guests eagerly await the return of our seasonal pancakes: Pumpkin Spice, Cinn-A-Stack, and a new combination of the two this year, Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stacks, which tastes just like a pumpkin pie and a cinnamon roll married and had a food baby,” explained Brad Haley, chief marketing officer of IHOP (via Food Business News). “Our advertising agency, Droga5, suggested that those same ingredients that make our fall pancakes so delicious would also make a great tasting beer, and we wholeheartedly agreed. So, we partnered with award-winning craft brewers Keegan Ales to create IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, a limited-run beer that can exclusively be discovered at some of the Northeast’s top fall beer and food festivals and bars.”

So there it is. I guess we’ll have to send some operatives to some beer festivals next month to sample IHOPS Pumpkin Stout and get back to us with an honest review. Sounds like a job for KROQ’s Beer Mug!