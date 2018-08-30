If You Name Your Baby After Colonel Sanders KFC Could Pay You $11k

Kentucky Fried Chicken has introduced quite the offer. They want to pay you to name your baby after Colonel Sanders. For real, if your child is born on September 9th and is named Harland (like Colonel Harland Sanders) you'll be eligible for a $11,000 prize.

It’s a great name for your baby. Just say it out loud. Harland. Plus, your greatly named kid could get $11,000 for college. — KFC (@kfc) August 29, 2018

The significance of September 9th is that its Colonel Sanders birthday and the $11,000 seems to be a nod to the 11 herbs & spices used in KFC's recipe.

If you do have a child on September 9th and name it Harland you will have to submit an application by October 9th in order to be selected for the money, which KFC hopes you'll put towards baby Harland's future tuition. For more, head to kfc.com.