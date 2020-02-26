If You Drive An Expensive Car You Are A Jerk, Says Science

(Via Mix 98.1)

We all feel that there is at least one jerk on the road with us at any given time, right? Well, according to science, not only are jerks on the road but that jerk most likely drives a flashy, expensive car.

According to an article on CNN, "Researchers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas speculated that the expensive car owners "felt a sense of superiority over other road users" and were less able to empathize with lowly sidewalk-dwellers.

A new study claims that the more expensive your car, the bigger the chance you are a jerk. E.g. it finds the chance you will not yield for a pedestrian increases 3% for every $1000 your cars costs more.



Just a small sample but... interesting.https://t.co/WYZqKyMNIa — AukeHoekstra (@AukeHoekstra) February 26, 2020

They came to this conclusion after asking volunteers to cross a sidewalk hundreds of times, filming and analyzing the responses by car drivers."

The scientists also found, "Disengagement and a lower ability to interpret thoughts and feelings of others along with feelings of entitlement and narcissism may lead to a lack of empathy for pedestrians" among costly car owners.

Apparently, according to another study that came out a month ago, men who drive expensive cars are, "argumentative, stubborn, disagreeable and unempathetic."

Holy cow! So in conclusion........if you think that person was a jerk then they probably were....and not only that but you should be more alert when you see a flashy car. #truth

Careful out there! We love and appreciate you......even the jerks. But if you see yourself in this blog at all then maybe you should be a little nicer. Just sayin'