If You Can Find A Pop-Up Bar Hidden In A Forest This Saturday You'll Get Free Beer

July 16, 2019
Recognizing that pop-ups are all the rage now, Busch Beer is having a bar pop-up somewhere in a forest and if you can find you'll get free beer & potentially free beer, for life.

The Busch pop-up "Schop" will hidden deep within a forest and clues from their Twitter feed will help you find the location. It'll be open from 10 AM - 5 PM on Saturday July 20th and if you happen to get there you can enter to win free Busch beer for life, passes to national parks, a cabin getaway for four & more.

The first clue only lets you know that it'll be in the USA. Doesn't narrow it down too much.

Busch has partnered with the National Forest Foundation for this event and promises to plant 100 trees in a national forest for every visitor that shows up.

 

