If You Can Find A Pop-Up Bar Hidden In A Forest This Saturday You'll Get Free Beer

Recognizing that pop-ups are all the rage now, Busch Beer is having a bar pop-up somewhere in a forest and if you can find you'll get free beer & potentially free beer, for life.

It’s time for a more refreshing take on pop-up shops. Follow along all week and solve our clues to find the Pop Up Schop’s secret location. #BuschPopUp pic.twitter.com/3z4i1rKDc1 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 16, 2019

The Busch pop-up "Schop" will hidden deep within a forest and clues from their Twitter feed will help you find the location. It'll be open from 10 AM - 5 PM on Saturday July 20th and if you happen to get there you can enter to win free Busch beer for life, passes to national parks, a cabin getaway for four & more.

The first clue only lets you know that it'll be in the USA. Doesn't narrow it down too much.

Clue #1: Put on your drinking -- err, thinking -- cap and fill in the blank...#BuschPopUp is located in the U__A. pic.twitter.com/gF312s2a7y — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 16, 2019

Busch has partnered with the National Forest Foundation for this event and promises to plant 100 trees in a national forest for every visitor that shows up.