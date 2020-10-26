Iconic San Francisco Coca-Cola sign to be taken down after 83 years

The large, neon Coca-Cola sign that's been a staple of drives to and from San Francisco for Bay Bridge drivers is set to be taken down after 83 years at 5th & Bryant St.

Have a Coke and a cry. https://t.co/YqCDduzCgI — SFGATE (@SFGate) October 26, 2020

The drink company is paying $100,000 to have the sign taken down and is doing so due to increasing rent costs.

It was erected in conjunction with the opening of the Bay Bridge back in the 1930s and was revamped with LED lights back in 2010.