Ice Cube Teaming Up With MTV Reviving Celebrity Deathmatch

December 5, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Entertainment

On the heels of revivals for "Daria," "Aeon Flux," "Made," & "The Real World," MTV is now teaming with Ice Cube to produce new episodes of "Celebrity Deathmatch".

Ice Cube will executive produce the weekly series that will be available on whatever streaming service MTV goes with for it.

"Celebrity Deathmatch" aired from 1998-2001 and MTV sees it as a "funny way to tackle the over-the-top rhetoric of today’s pop culture". Series creator Eric Fogel is also on board as an executive producer.

Look for new episodes in 2019.

Tags: 
Celebrity Deathmatch
Ice Cube