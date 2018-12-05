Ice Cube Teaming Up With MTV Reviving Celebrity Deathmatch

On the heels of revivals for "Daria," "Aeon Flux," "Made," & "The Real World," MTV is now teaming with Ice Cube to produce new episodes of "Celebrity Deathmatch".

Ice Cube and MTV are rebooting Celebrity Deathmatch. Yeah, you read that right: https://t.co/cQav9QQb0x pic.twitter.com/pJNk6LPgbk — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 5, 2018

Ice Cube will executive produce the weekly series that will be available on whatever streaming service MTV goes with for it.

"Celebrity Deathmatch" aired from 1998-2001 and MTV sees it as a "funny way to tackle the over-the-top rhetoric of today’s pop culture". Series creator Eric Fogel is also on board as an executive producer.

Look for new episodes in 2019.