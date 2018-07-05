Ice Cream Sunday Showdown In SF This Month

The Bay Area's finest vendors of sweet & savory treats will head to San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park on Sunday July 15 for the annual Ice Cream Sunday Showdown.

There will be 50+ flavors coned, cupped, rolled, scooped, swirled, and topped, with a heavy chance of sprinkles. Plus music, games, photo opps, and more. Here's some of who will be on hand for the event:

SWEET VENDORS

Mustache Mike's Italian Ice

Frozen Kuhsterd

Cookies N Cream

Lobos Ice Cream

Izza Pops

Twisted Chill

Pepito's Paletas

Doughp

Icicles



SAVORY VENDORS

Sarap Shop

Nucha Empanadas

Firetrail Pizza

Kokio Republic

Gyros on Wheels

Sip N' Slurp

Chef's Truck

Tickets are $5 and kids 10 & under are free. To get yours head here.