Ice Cream Sunday Showdown In SF This Month
The Bay Area's finest vendors of sweet & savory treats will head to San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park on Sunday July 15 for the annual Ice Cream Sunday Showdown.
Sunday fun day is never complete without a frozen treat!
There will be 50+ flavors coned, cupped, rolled, scooped, swirled, and topped, with a heavy chance of sprinkles. Plus music, games, photo opps, and more. Here's some of who will be on hand for the event:
SWEET VENDORS
Mustache Mike's Italian Ice
Frozen Kuhsterd
Cookies N Cream
Lobos Ice Cream
Izza Pops
Twisted Chill
Pepito's Paletas
Doughp
Icicles
SAVORY VENDORS
Sarap Shop
Nucha Empanadas
Firetrail Pizza
Kokio Republic
Gyros on Wheels
Sip N' Slurp
Chef's Truck
Tickets are $5 and kids 10 & under are free. To get yours head here.