Hundreds Of Thousands Of People Are Planning To Storm AREA 51

(By Corey - ALT 92.3)

Did you know that 51% of Amercians think that Aliens are real and that the Government is hiding it from us? Are you one of them? There's been a HUGE Facebook event started and they're planning on stroming AREA 51 to find out for themselves. You may think this is silly but over 300,000 have said that they will attend and are living by "theres too many of us for them to stop us all".

In case you're looking for something really dangerous, pointless and stupid to do in September, save the date. https://t.co/IHv0wUYEYd — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) July 8, 2019

The event is planned from 3AM-6AM on Friday September 20th.