Hundreds Of Texas Teens Exposed To Coronavirus After Attending Beer Pong Tournament

About 300 high school students took part in 'Pong Fest' - a huge beer pong tournament in Lakeway, Texas in late June and several who attended to the event have since tested posititve for Coronavirus, according to the 'Fort Worth Star-Telegram'.

The Mayor of Lakeway said that the exposure is so vast that contact-tracing is impossible and that they hope they can contain it.

This news comes as politicians across the country urge Americans to not gather for the 4th of July as posititve cases continue to surge around the country. Texas has recently hit pause on reopenings and made wearing face coverings mandatory.