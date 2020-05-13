Hundreds Of Goats Escape, Run Wild In East San Jose Neighborhood

On Tuesday evening goats that were tasked with clearing brush on the east San Jose hills managed to escape and run wild in a neighborhood for a little bit. A goat that was eating flowers outside of the fence managed to break the boards on it allowing about 200 of them to escape.

I’m dead --☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street



This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine ------ pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT — Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020

It took a rancher only 5 minutes to wrangle them back onto the ranchlands, but for a few minutes that neighborhood got their most entertaining few minutes since shelter in place orders began.

Per Zach Roelands who posted the video, these goats don't live near the neighborhood and only come by a few days a year to clear the brush from the nearby hills to help prevent wildfires.