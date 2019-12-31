Huge Waves Expected At Bay Area Beaches On New Years Day

Happy new year to Bay Area surfers. A big storm off in the Pacific Ocean off of Alaska is sending some big waves to the Bay Area starting Wednesday (New Years Day).

Bay Area surf could hit 30 ft with monster waves on the way https://t.co/vNF9LlwCzh pic.twitter.com/qbQHm0wi2S — SFGate (@SFGate) December 30, 2019

Per SF Gate, waves could reach 35+ feet off of Mavericks Beach in Half Moon Bay & could exceed 25 feet at beaches from Sonoma County in the north to beaches in Monterey County to the south.

The National Weather Service has issued high surf advisories through Thursday.