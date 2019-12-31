Huge Waves Expected At Bay Area Beaches On New Years Day

December 31, 2019
Happy new year to Bay Area surfers. A big storm off in the Pacific Ocean off of Alaska is sending some big waves to the Bay Area starting Wednesday (New Years Day).

Per SF Gate, waves could reach 35+ feet off of Mavericks Beach in Half Moon Bay & could exceed 25 feet at beaches from Sonoma County in the north to beaches in Monterey County to the south.

The National Weather Service has issued high surf advisories through Thursday.

