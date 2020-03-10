Huge New Bloomingdale's Opens At San Jose's Westfield Valley Fair

Earlier this month a new three-story Bloomingdale's department store opened up at Westfield Valley Fair in the south bay as part of the shopping center's billion dollar expansion.

The 150,000 sq. ft. store held several opening events that benefited good causes like Save The Redwoods League, Bay Area Giving Tree, the 49ers Foundation & the Silicon Valley Education Foundations. Valley Fair also introduced new outdoor areas, plaza & shops last week.

Other stores expected to open at Valley Fair this month include: Anthropologie, Club Monaco, Fabletics, Indochino, Jimmy Choo, Urban Outfitters and UNTUCKit.

A new dining plaza is also expected to open this spring at Valley Fair featuring Shake Shack, Salt & Straw and more. For the latest on the expansion head to SanJoseSpotlight.com.