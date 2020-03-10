Huge New Bloomingdale's Opens At San Jose's Westfield Valley Fair
Earlier this month a new three-story Bloomingdale's department store opened up at Westfield Valley Fair in the south bay as part of the shopping center's billion dollar expansion.
Still not over the AMAZING @bloomingdales pre-opening carnival celebration that happened earlier this week! --✨ What a way to kick off the all new expansion here! Have you been to the new @bloomingdales yet? It’s open now & ready for you! --
The 150,000 sq. ft. store held several opening events that benefited good causes like Save The Redwoods League, Bay Area Giving Tree, the 49ers Foundation & the Silicon Valley Education Foundations. Valley Fair also introduced new outdoor areas, plaza & shops last week.
Other stores expected to open at Valley Fair this month include: Anthropologie, Club Monaco, Fabletics, Indochino, Jimmy Choo, Urban Outfitters and UNTUCKit.
On March 5th we unveil our center’s beautiful new outdoor areas, plazas, and shops including Bloomingdale’s. Get ready! And while you're at it — click the link in bio to explore everything that's coming. ✨
A new dining plaza is also expected to open this spring at Valley Fair featuring Shake Shack, Salt & Straw and more. For the latest on the expansion head to SanJoseSpotlight.com.