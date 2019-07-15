Hozier Announces Fall Show At Berkeley's Greek Theatre
Hozier is set to play day 2 of Outside Lands this August in Golden Gate Park and now he's announced a Bay Area headlining show this October at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. The show is Tuesday night October 22nd and Freya Ridings will open.
⛪️ JUST ANNOUNCED ⛪️@Hozier with @FreyaRidings on 10/22!— Greek Berkeley (@GreekBerkeley) July 15, 2019
--️ tickets go on sale this friday, 7/19 at 10am
ℹ️ https://t.co/k1QjxTEhML pic.twitter.com/oji1JSG5jc
Tickets go on sale Friday July 19th at 10AM (PST) here.