Hozier Announces Fall Show At Berkeley's Greek Theatre

July 15, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Hozier performs live on stage at the O2 Brixton Academy

© Press Association

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Hozier is set to play day 2 of Outside Lands this August in Golden Gate Park and now he's announced a Bay Area headlining show this October at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. The show is Tuesday night October 22nd and Freya Ridings will open.

Tickets go on sale Friday July 19th at 10AM (PST) here.

Tags: 
Hozier
Berkeley