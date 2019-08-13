Hotels.com Is Seeking A Canine Critic To Review Pet-Friendly Hotels

Hotel reservation site Hotels.com is searching for someone special to review the hotels listed in their "Best For Pets" category and your dog might just be who they want for the job.

They are seeking a canine critic (& their owner) to provide info to other traveling pet owners as they travel around the globe to the best pet-friendly spots.

Winners will get 10 vouchers up to $200 each to visit the hotels & document their stays.

To enter you need to be following @hotelsdotcom on Instagram, upload a picture of your dog, tag @hotelsdotcom in the photo, or the caption, use the hashtag #CanineCritic.

Owners must be 18 years or older & you have until 4 PM (PST) on Sunday August 25th to enter.